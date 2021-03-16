Geekie was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Geekie has been in the lineup for the last two games after spending a couple of weeks in the minors. He'll likely be recalled for Tuesday's contest in Detroit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Centering fourth line•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Confidence soaring•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rises to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rejoins taxi squad•