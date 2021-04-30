Geekie was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions ahead of Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, per CapFriendly.
Geekie continues to fill a fourth-line role. The 22-year-old forward has seven points in 30 appearances this season.
