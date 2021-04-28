Geekie produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Geekie set up Max McCormick for a third-period insurance tally. The 22-year-old Geekie is up to seven points, 24 hits, 16 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 29 appearances. He's work exclusively in a fourth-line role this year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Chips in with pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Returns to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Slides to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Joins active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Nabs assist•