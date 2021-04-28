Geekie produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Geekie set up Max McCormick for a third-period insurance tally. The 22-year-old Geekie is up to seven points, 24 hits, 16 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 29 appearances. He's work exclusively in a fourth-line role this year.

