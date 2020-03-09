Geekie scored two goals and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

The 21-year-old made an instant impact in his NHL debut, adding two shots, four blocked shots, a hit, two PIM and a plus-3 rating to his ledger while potting Carolina's first and last tallies of the afternoon. Geekie skated on the fourth line at even strength but saw time on both the power play and penalty kill, a good sign that he'll get an opportunity to carve out a significant role with the Canes and work his way up the depth chart.