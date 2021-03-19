Geekie was promoted to the active roster and played in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Geekie played 10:01 and won six of his nine faceoffs. The 22-year-old continues to get playing time with the Hurricanes while Vincent Trocheck (upper body) is sidelined.
