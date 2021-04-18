Geekie was promoted to the active roster and earned an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Geekie continues to operate in a fourth-line role when he's in the lineup. He has three points through 23 outings this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Back on active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rises to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rises to active roster•