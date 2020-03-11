Geekie scored a goal on two shots and won six of eight (75 percent) faceoffs in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

After scoring two goals in his NHL debut Sunday, Geekie picked up right where he left off by opening the scoring midway through the first period Tuesday. His wrister from the high slot gave him three goals on just four shots, an obviously unsustainable clip, but the 21-year-old has nonetheless provided the Hurricanes with a shot in the arm since being recalled from AHL Charlotte over the weekend.