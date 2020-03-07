Geekie was recalled from AHL Charlotte after Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Geekie has racked up 42 points in 55 AHL games this season, so his promotion is long overdue. He'll join the Hurricanes following their compelling win over the Islanders, but it's not yet clear when Geekie will make his NHL debut.