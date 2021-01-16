The Hurricanes recalled Geekie from the taxi squad Saturday.

Geekie is eligible to make his season debut in Saturday's matchup against the Red Wings. The 2017 third-round pick made quite an impression in his first NHL action last season, as he rang up three goals and an assist over his first two regular-season games. The 22-year-old subsequently posted just one point over eight postseason games. Geekie is slated for a bottom-six role if he cracks the lineup.