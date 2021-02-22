Geekie was promoted to the taxi squad Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Geekie tore through the AHL during his brief stint in the minors, racking up four goals and five points in two games. He went scoreless in nine NHL games earlier this season and he could get back into the lineup soon looking to ride his hot streak.
