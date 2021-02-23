Geekie was sent to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Geekie hasn't suited up for the Hurricanes since Feb. 11 against the Stars and could be in for an extended stay in the minors. He's gone scoreless through nine top-level appearances this season.
