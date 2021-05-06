site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rises to active roster
Geekie was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Geekie was once again promoted to the roster on game day. Expect the 22-year-old to play in a bottom-six role.
