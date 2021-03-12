Geekie was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Predators, per CBS.
Geekie was phenomenal during his two-game stint with AHL Chicago, scoring four goals and dishing out an assist. He'll center the fourth line Thursday.
