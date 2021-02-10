Geekie was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CBS Sports.
Geekie has no points in eight appearances this season. With Martin Necas (undisclosed) and Vincent Trocheck (lower body) both questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, it wouldn't be shocking to see Geekie promoted from the taxi squad before that contest.
