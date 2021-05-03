Geekie was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
As has been the case recently, Geekie will be sent to the taxi squad as a paper move when the Hurricanes don't have a game. Expect the 22-year-old to be recalled for Monday's tilt with Chicago.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Returns to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Back to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Emergency recall Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Hands out assist•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Chips in with pair of helpers•