Geekie was demoted to the taxi squad Friday according to CBS Sports.
Geekie has suited up for nine of the last 10 games with the Hurricanes but hasn't scored a point yet this season. The 22-year-old center will likely be recalled ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Stars, especially if Martin Necas (undisclosed) is out.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Promoted to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Sent back to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Shuffles up from taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Taking part in Phase 3 camp•