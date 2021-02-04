The Hurricanes reassigned Geekie to the taxi squad Wednesday, CBS Sports reports.
Geekie had been with the active roster since the first game of the season, collecting no points over six games played. He could have the opportunity to return to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks. The 22-year-old is expected to handle a bottom-six role should he return to the active roster.
