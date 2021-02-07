Geekie was promoted from the taxi squad Sunday.
Geekie will enter the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets. He's suited up for six contests this year, but he has yet to notch his first point, logging four shots on net and seven hits instead.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Taking part in Phase 3 camp•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: NHL career off to fast start•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Huge NHL debut•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Promoted to top level•