Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Signs entry-level deal
Geekie inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Thursday.
Geekie racked up 30-plus goals and 80-plus points in each of his previous two seasons with WHL Tri-City, but at 19 years of age, the team could opt to keep him in juniors for one more year before promoting him. Selected with the 67th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, the center's offensive upside could earn him a spot on the 23-man roster at the start the 2018-19 campaign, then return him to the Americans before hitting the 10-game threshold. For fantasy owners in dynasty or keeper leagues, the Manitoba native may be worth picking up given his long-term outlook.
