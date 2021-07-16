Geekie secured a one-year, two-way contract from Carolina on Friday.

Geekie logged three goals and six assists in 36 games this year, all personal best, in his first full NHL season. With an 82-game campaign and a more permanent roster spot, Geekie could top all three of those marks in 2021-22 as well, though his ceiling is likely in the 30-point range. As such, the 22-year-old natural center figures to provide mid-range fantasy value at best.