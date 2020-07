Geekie has joined the Canes for training camp Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Based on early line combinations, Geekie could be in line for a roster spot when the Canes square off with the Ranges for the best-of-five play-in series. In 55 minor-league contests this season, the 21-year-old center racked up 22 goals and 20 helpers and could offer sneaky DFS value in postseason contests given his offensive upside.