Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Tearing it up in minors
Geekie leads the AHL Charlotte Checkers with four goals and eight points in six games.
Geekie's best game of the season came Saturday against Syracuse, in which he scored a power-play goal and added two assists in a 7-3 win. Geekie was fifth in scoring for the Checkers last season, with 46 points (19G, 27A) and also added 18 points in 19 games during the playoffs to help the Checkers win the Calder Cup. The Canes have yet to call him up for a look with the big club, but needless to say if Geekie's strong start continues, it won't be long.
