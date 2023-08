Beaulieu agreed to a professional tryout agreement with Carolina on Monday.

Beaulieu contributed four assists, 33 shots on goal, 80 blocked shots and 49 hits in 52 appearances with Anaheim last season. It will be a difficult task for him to crack Carolina's crowded blue line out of training camp. Still, an impressive showing for Beaulieu could land him a contract with the Hurricanes as a depth option or with a different team.