Deslauriers scored a goal, put two shots on net and recorded three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Deslauriers doubled Carolina's lead midway through the first period. He proved to be fired up for the contest, as he was a healthy scratch in each of Carolina's last eight games prior to Saturday. Overall, the 35-year-old winger now has three goals, four points, 11 shots on net, a plus-1 rating, 46 hits and seven blocked shots over 13 contests this season. Due to his lack of a secure role in the lineup, he'll likely be an infrequent contributor to the Hurricanes' offense this season, leaving him off the fantasy radar for the foreseeable future.