Hurricanes' Nicolas Deslauriers: Joins new team for practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Deslauriers (not injury related) participated in Monday's practice, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Deslauriers wasn't available for Friday's 6-3 win over Edmonton and Saturday's 5-4 loss to Calgary, but he should be an option for Tuesday's matchup against Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes acquired the 35-year-old forward from Philadelphia on Friday in exchange for a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick. Deslauriers rotated in with the fourth line during his first practice with Carolina on Monday.
