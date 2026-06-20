Hurricanes' Nicolas Deslauriers: Lands extension with champs

Deslauriers signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

General Manager Eric Tulsky announced Deslauriers' extension in style during the Hurricanes' championship celebration. Deslauriers appeared in just one game during Carolina's run to winning the Stanley Cup. The 35-year-old winger brought plenty of physicality during the regular season, as he dished out 35 hits and added an assist across seven outings after being acquired from Philadelphia. He'll likely be in the mix to play on the fourth line in the 2026-27 campaign, which gives him upside in fantasy formats that place a premium on banger stats.