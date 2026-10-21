Deslauriers scored two goals and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Remarkably, it's the third time in Deslauriers' career he's had a two-goal game in Vancouver -- and he's never donned a Canucks sweater. The 35-year-old grinder has three points, four shots on net, 19 hits, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating over six appearances this season. He's already surpassed his point total from last year when he had two assists over 31 games between the Flyers and the Hurricanes. As long as the Hurricanes are battling multiple injuries up front, Deslauriers will have a spot on the fourth line.