Hurricanes' Nicolas Deslauriers: Won't play in next two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Deslauriers (not injury related) won't play Friday in Edmonton or Saturday in Calgary, but he'll join the Hurricanes in Raleigh after those two road games, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Carolina acquired Deslauriers from Philadelphia on Friday. Skipping the remainder of Carolina's road trip will give the 35-year-old some time to adjust before making his Hurricanes debut, which might come Tuesday versus Pittsburgh. Deslauriers has an assist, 33 PIM and 86 hits in 24 outings with Philadelphia in 2025-26.
