Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Jumps to big club
Roy was recalled by the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Roy played one game for the Canes last season, logging 10:46 while dishing out two hits and recording a minus-1 rating. The 21-year-old has been mediocre in minors, compiling 38 points in 70 games for AHL Charlotte last year, but he already has five goals and two assists in six contests this campaign. Expect him to slot into the bottom six if they decide to play him Friday against the Sharks.
