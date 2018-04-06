Roy was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Roy totaled 37 points -- 10 goals and 27 assists-- over 68 games with the Checkers this season and could have an opportunity to make his NHL debut in the regular-season finale against the Lightning. His promotion may also suggest he's among the top names closest to the NHL, so it's possible the 21-year-old pivot could battle for an Opening Night roster spot.