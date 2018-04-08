Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Sent down Sunday
Roy was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per the official TSN transaction log.
The only NHL action Roy had in 2017-18 was during Carolina's finale Saturday against Tampa Bay, and although he did log two hits and one shot on goal in 10:46 of ice time, he wasn't able to record a point. Roy's known for his checking and power-forward playing style, and will help AHL Charlotte in their quest for the Calder Cup.
