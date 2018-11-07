Hurricanes' Nicolas Roy: Sent down to AHL Charlotte
Roy was demoted to the minors Wednesday.
Roy was pointless in six games with the Hurricanes and will return to AHL Charlotte where prior to his promotion, the 21-year-old had recorded five goals and seven points in six games.
