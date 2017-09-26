Play

Roy (concussion) will tag into the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition contest against the visiting Oilers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

A touted junior prospect, Roy accumulated 170 points in 116 games with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens over the last two seasons. He sustained a concussion earlier in training camp, but appears to be fine moving forward.

