Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.

Ehlers tallied at 7:08 of the third period, giving the Hurricanes their last goal. He's earned three points over three games in the second round after being held to one assist across three contests versus the Senators in the first round. The 30-year-old winger has added 13 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six playoff appearances this year.