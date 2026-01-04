Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Buries power-play goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Ehlers has two goals and four helpers, including four power-play points, over his last four games. The winger put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 in the second period with his tally. He's now at 10 goals, 30 points (12 on the power play), 98 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 41 outings in a top-six role this season.
