Ehlers tallied a power-play goal, put two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Ehlers placed the lone insurance tally of the fourth period on the board to secure the 4-0 win. The 30-year-old winger has been highly effective on the power play in 2026-27, where he's compiled five of his 10 total points across 13 appearances. Currently riding a three-game point streak, Ehlers is heating up as a fantasy option. With a secure role in the team's top six and on the top power-play unit, he's a strong waiver-wire pickup in fantasy for the time being. Extend him to contend for the 60-plus point threshold for the fourth consecutive season.