Ehlers scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Ehlers extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists) with the second-period tally. The 29-year-old is in his best stretch of the season, though his ice time has yet to really bounce back since it dipped in late October. Overall, he's produced three goals, 10 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 16 appearances.