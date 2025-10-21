Ehlers notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ehlers found the scoresheet for the first time as a Hurricane when he helped out on a Sebastian Aho goal in the second period. This game was a matchup between Ehlers and Mitch Marner, the two biggest names who were on the move during the offseason. Ehlers's lone assist has come with 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through six appearances with Carolina, so he's still getting looks. As long as he continues to play alongside Aho and Seth Jarvis, he should be able to get his game on track, though there may still be some growing pains for Ehlers as he adjusts to his new team.