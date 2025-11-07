Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Goals in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 victory over the Wild.
It was Ehlers' second goal in as many games after going 11 games without a snipe to start his time with Canes. It came on an easy backdoor tap-in behind Filip Gustavsson after a Minny turnover early in the third frame. Ehlers went five games without a point to start the season, and he's slowly warming up. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last eight games (20 shots).
