Ehlers scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 victory over the Wild.

It was Ehlers' second goal in as many games after going 11 games without a snipe to start his time with Canes. It came on an easy backdoor tap-in behind Filip Gustavsson after a Minny turnover early in the third frame. Ehlers went five games without a point to start the season, and he's slowly warming up. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last eight games (20 shots).