Ehlers recorded three assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Ehlers played a hand in each of the last three goals scored by Carolina to help close out the big win. With the trio of helpers, he is up to 23 assists, 34 points and 102 shots on net through 43 games this season. The 29-year-old winger has built up a four-game point streak that features three goals and five assists. The Hurricanes' top line has been the most efficient point-scoring line since Dec. 17, with Ehlers, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov combining for 46 points. Not only does Ehlers hold 60-plus point potential this season, but he has a solid chance to set a new career high in points if he can surpass the 64 tallies he posted in 82 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2016-17 campaign.