Ehlers scored three goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

It was the 29-year-old winger's sixth career hat trick, and his first with Carolina. Ehlers opened the scoring late in the first period, then potted two of his team's six tallies in the third period as the Hurricanes broke things open. Ehlers has produced three or more points in three of nine games so far in January, racking up six goals and 12 points on the month.