Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Keeps rolling with early goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Ehlers has scored in three straight games and has seven points over his last five contests. His goal Sunday came early, as he beat Jake Allen just 51 seconds into the game. Ehlers is up to 11 goals, 31 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 42 appearances. After a slow start, he's back on pace to earn a third straight 60-point campaign.
