Ehlers scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Ehlers' first-period tally opened the scoring. It was the winger's first goal of the campaign. He's been heating up after a slow start, with all five of his points coming in the last seven games, but the Hurricanes had him on the second line at even strength in Tuesday's contest due to a lineup shuffle. Ehlers has added 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances -- given that shot volume, it's only a matter of time before his luck turns around.