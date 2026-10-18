Ehlers scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Jets.

Facing the team he spent the first 10 seasons of his NHL career with, Ehlers broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period with a rocket from the high slot. It was the 30-year-old winger's first goal of 2026-27, and after delivering a career-high 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) over 82 regular-season games for the Stanley Cup champions in his Carolina debut last year, Ehlers has five points in nine games to kick off the current campaign, with all but one helper coming on the power play.