Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Offers two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers notched two assists and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Ehlers is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists) after logging his first multi-point effort of the season. His early struggles appear to have been just a matter of getting comfortable on a new team. The winger is up to nine points, 44 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances and should see steady top-six usage for the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets first goal of season•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Lands six-year deal•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Tallies twice in Game 5 win•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets lone goal in loss•