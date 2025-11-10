Ehlers notched two assists and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ehlers is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists) after logging his first multi-point effort of the season. His early struggles appear to have been just a matter of getting comfortable on a new team. The winger is up to nine points, 44 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances and should see steady top-six usage for the rest of the campaign.