Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Pops for three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.
After he potted his sixth goal of the season in the first period, Ehlers set up Jackson Blake for tallies in the second and third. It was Ehlers' first multi-point performance since Nov. 9, and he's been an incredibly steady contributor in his first season with Carolina. He hasn't gone back-to-back contests without getting onto the scoresheet since Oct. 20, and over that 22-game stretch he's delivered six goals and 19 points.
