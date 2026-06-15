Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Pots empty-netter in Game 6 win

Ehlers scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

It's not every year where a big splash in free agency pays off, but Ehlers brought everything the Hurricanes could have asked for. His tally to seal the championship was his eighth goal of the playoffs, and he added 10 assists, 39 shots, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating over 18 appearances. He also had a 26-goal, 71-point effort -- a career-best year -- during the regular season. This was just the first campaign of a six-year deal, so expect Ehlers to be an early-round pick in fantasy drafts in the fall.