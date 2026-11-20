Ehlers scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Ehlers broke a scoreless tie with 6:19 remaining in regulation, converting a feed from Logan Stankoven for his sixth goal of the season. The winger remains a productive player while holding a top-six role in a loaded Hurricanes offense. This outing extended his point streak to four games, and he's cracked the scoresheet in 10 of his last 12 appearances, tallying 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and a plus-13 rating over that stretch.