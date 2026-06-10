Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Produces three points in Game 4 win

Ehlers scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ehlers had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. He was able to get more involved Tuesday, earning his fifth multi-point effort of the postseason to help the Hurricanes even the series. The Danish winger is up to seven goals, seven assists, 36 shots, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating through 16 appearances in the playoffs.