Ehlers scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Ehlers' first multi-point effort of the season. He worked well alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake on the second line, as each of those forwards had a three-point game. Ehlers is up to three tallies, five assists, 23 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances. Ehlers started slow in 2025-26 as well before working his way to a career year and a point-per-game pace in the postseason. In other words, Tuesday's effort was likely just the beginning of his surge for the year.